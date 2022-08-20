DOUGLASS, Texas (KETK) — Don’t blink or you’ll miss it! That’s what Neal Barton said about Friday’s small town salute: Douglass.

Douglass was originally settled in 1829, but did not become a real town until 1836 when a man named Michael Costley bought over 800 acres of land, laying out what the town has become today.

The town had a stagecoach inn, which supported the local sawmill and cotton gin. Most of the businesses in the community were owned by General Kelsey Harris Douglass, who was a commander in the Cherokee war and fought in the Battle of Neches in 1839.

Today, the town is home to 1,335 people and has a post office and corner cafe.

If you want your small town to be featured on our segment, send us an email at smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.