EAST MOUNTAIN, Texas (KETK) – Located between Upshur and Gregg County, East Mountain was named after its geographic features.

The town was settled in the 1870s and was originally known as Savannah when a post office opened under that name in 1902.

The post office closed within three years and the name “East Mountain” became official.

In the 1930s, the town experienced an oil boom. The schools and churches all had producing wells on their property.

East Mountains population has a little over 1,000 people compared to 1940 when only 75 people lived there.