SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Edom is known as a haven for artisans

EDOM, Texas (KETK) — Edom is located a short drive from Tyler at the intersections of FM 279 and 314 in Van Zandt County.

Founded in 1849, the lovely small town is home of the Shed Cafe, restaurants, art galleries and many crafts shops. It hosts art shows each spring and fall.

Nearby are blueberry farms where people can pick their own or buy blueberries that already have been picked.

Edom boasts a population of about 400.

