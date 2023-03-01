EMORY, Texas (KETK) — Emory is the county seat and largest town in Rains County with Highway 69 running straight through it.

The town was initially known as Springville in the 1830s. The first settler, Emory Rains, made the area his home in 1848. Years later, he played an important role in putting Springville on the map, so locals decided to name the town and the county after him.

In 1870, a post office was built and is still there today. Emory prospered decades after that until the Great Depression hit. The town was then revived in the late 1950s when Lake Tawakoni was built nearby.

Emory is now home to more than 1,200 people and that is why we salute this small town.

If you want your small town to be featured, send an email to small town@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.