SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Etoile is French for ‘star’

ETOILE, Texas (KETK) – Etoile sits between the Angelina and Attoyac rivers, roughly 20 miles south of Nacogdoches.

The town used to be called Macedonia after a town began developing around a church that was built at Macedonia Springs in 1876 by Rev. James Sims. Back then, the community was sparsely settled and was in very poor shape.

Steamboats from Beaumont docked at Brown’s Ferry on the Angelina river just outside the community until 1881. The town received its mail by horseback from nearby Cherino.

By 1882, the community had grown some and residents applied to have their own post office. They received the post office in 1886 by paying for weekly deliveries of mail from Nacogdoches.

As a condition for the residents to get the post office, what was once known as Macedonia had to be renamed. The residents chose the name Etoile, which means “star” in French.

The town is located on SH-103 and FM 226.

