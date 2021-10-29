OFF-AIR
Due to severe weather and circumstances outside our control our television antenna equipment was damaged causing KFXK FOX51 (51.1), KTPN My Network TV (51.2), MYSTERY (51.3), LAFF (51.4) to be off the air. Our engineering team is currently working on this issue and expect to have our stations up and running as soon as possible.

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Etoile is French for ‘star’

Small Town Salute

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ETOILE, Texas (KETK) – Etoile sits between the Angelina and Attoyac rivers, roughly 20 miles south of Nacogdoches.

The town used to be called Macedonia after a town began developing around a church that was built at Macedonia Springs in 1876 by Rev. James Sims. Back then, the community was sparsely settled and was in very poor shape.

Steamboats from Beaumont docked at Brown’s Ferry on the Angelina river just outside the community until 1881. The town received its mail by horseback from nearby Cherino. 

By 1882, the community had grown some and residents applied to have their own post office. They received the post office in 1886 by paying for weekly deliveries of mail from Nacogdoches.

As a condition for the residents to get the post office, what was once known as Macedonia had to be renamed. The residents chose the name Etoile, which means “star” in French.

The town is located on SH-103 and FM 226.

If you want your small town to be featured on our segment, send an email to smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51