FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – Frankston is in Anderson County and about 1,200 people live there.

Two theories are given as to how Frankston got its name. The one most accepted is that Frankston was named for Frankie Miller, a young woman who donated land for the downtown city park.

An alternate theory for the name of the town was that Frankston was named after Frank

Miller, who owned the land when the railway was built.

The Miller house still stands as a historical landmark in the southeast part of town, on ACR 19. The state bought the land from him and named the city in his honor.

The original main street still holds the name Miller Street. The junction of Highways 155 and 175 is now the center of the town.

The drummer from ZZ Top, Frank Beard, is from Frankston.

