SMALL TOWN SALUTE: From pioneer town to Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Quitman sits just north of Mineola.

Founded in 1850 and originally a pioneer town, Quitman was established as the main seat of Wood County. It was incorporated in Texas as a “Type A General Law City” in 19-41.

Historical accounts relate that Quitman received its name from “John A. Quitman,” who was a prominent figure in the Mexican-American War in 1846-1847. After the fall of Mexico City, US Army General “Winfield Scott” named “John A. Quitman” as the military governor of Mexico City for the remainder of the US occupation. Quitman was also the only American to rule from within the national palace.

After the war, Quitman went on to be the governor of Mississippi from 1850 to 1851.

The town of Quitman has a total of 1800 residents, including a former resident that won an Academy Award. Sissy Spacek grew up in Quitman and still remembers her small home town.

If you want your small town to be featured on our segment, send an email to smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.