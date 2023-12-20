GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Garrison is located on Highway 59 in northeast Nacogdoches County.

The town is named after Captain J. H. Garrison who bought 287 acres of land on the Attoyac River.

Railroads had been built to Nacogdoches but there was a need for a right-of-way to the Sabine River. In 1884, Garrison and William Craig conveyed 125 acres to the railroad, with part of that reserved for a depot site and right-of-way, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

Garrison’s office became the first business in the town, supplying wood and ties for the railroad from Lufkin to the Louisiana state line. Soon after that, a sawmill, hotel, general store and more businesses popped up, including saloons. The saloons were reportedly frowned upon by local churches who dismissed members for selling liquor.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, the town was incorporated on May 18, 1890.

“Garrison claims to be the oldest incorporated community in Nacogdoches County since the corporation of Nacogdoches was interrupted around 1900,” TSHA said.

By 1938, natural resources of mineral springs, coal, fireproof clay and timber were mainstays of the early economy of Garrison. Clay remained important to the town, with M. L. Hinds’ early clay plant becoming the beginning of the Acme Brick plant, which reportedly was Garrison’s largest employer in the 1980s.

Garrison is now home to about 800 people.

If you want your small town to be featured on Small Town Salute, email us at smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and reasons why your town should be featured.