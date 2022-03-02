GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline is a town in Van Zandt County with a rich history. It’s the third largest city in the county, located northwest of Tyler.

Grand Saline is known for its extensive salt mines and is commonly referred to as the “salt capital of Texas.”

The town was called Jordan’s Saline until the arrival of the Texas and Pacific Railway on its route from Marshall to Dallas in 1873. The population is 3,136, and that’s why we salute this town.

