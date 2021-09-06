SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Hallsville was changed from ‘Hallville’ in the 1920s

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Hallsville sits in Harrison County and is 13 miles west of Marshall with a population of 2,772 .

The area was first settled in 1839 when Fort Crawford was build one mile west of the site of present Hallsville by W.C. Crawford as a protection against indians.

In 1849, the Fort was reported to have had a post office and a two-story building that served as a church, masonic hall and school. All that remains at the original location is a cemetery.

A post office named Hallville opened in 1869 and the first business in the new community was a saloon.

From 1869 to 1872, the town was the terminus of the railroad and the railroad company built a general office and machine shops there.

The community incorporated for the first time in 1870 was a boom town with as many as 50 businesses in the early 1870s.

A bank opened in the community in 1909. In the 1920s the post office changed the spelling of its name to Hallsville.

