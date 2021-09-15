SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Harleton was originally named Fontana

HARLETON, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK saluted Harleton, Texas.

Harleton is located in Harrison County, about 15 miles northwest of Marshall.

The town was founded around 1890 and its original name was Fontana. In 1892, the population was estimated to be 175.

Fontana was renamed to Harleton after J.W. Harle. He was a local sawmill owner who built a local tram railroad to Marshall.

The population grew to 360 people through the 1920s. The abandonment of the railroad did not adversely affect the town’s growth. At the beginning of World War II the population was at about 500, but declined by around half during the war. In 1946 gas fuel was discovered and now more than 2,000 people call it home.

