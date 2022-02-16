HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Located off of Highway 80, the town is close to Quitman and sits in Wood County.

In 1995, the Texas Legislature designated Hawkins as the pancake capital of Texas. The town is also the home of Jarvis Christian College.

Nearby, Lake Hawkins is a popular recreational venue. Hawkins is also the site of the annual oil festival held in October.

The oil festival features a parade, a car show, food booths, a pancake breakfast, and more.

The last census showed that 1,300 people live in Hawkins.

