SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Hemphill is the jewel of Sabine County

HEMPHILL, Texas (KETK) – Located on Texas Highway 87, Hemphill is known as the jewel of Sabine County.

Hemphill is next to the shores of Toledo Bend Lake, a man-made lake from 1964.

The town was named after John Hemphill, an early Texas judge, a legal scholar, and later a United States senator.

Hemphill is surrounded by the Sabine National Forest and has a population of around 1,200 people.

The town was put on the map when they got the Lufkin, Hemphill, and Gulf Railway. The railroad supported the timber trade. In 1838, when timber played out, so did the railroad.

In 2003, critical parts of the ill-fated Columbia space shuttle were found in Hemphill