SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Henderson was named after the 1st governor of Texas

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson is the county seat of Rusk County, and has functioned as a major crossroads in northeast Texas over the last two centuries.

The population was 13,712 for the 2010 census.

Henderson is named for James Pickney Henderson, the first governor of Texas.

Several major highways pass through the business district of the town. Annual events in the city of Henderson include the Heritage Syrup Festival in November, celebrating the East Texas tradition of syrup making.

Downtown Henderson has one of the most charming downtowns in East Texas. Colorful canvas awnings highlight the ornate buildings, which are great for shopping.

Anyone who wants their small town featured on our show is encouraged to send an email to smalltown@ketk.com along with pictures and and information on why it should be included.