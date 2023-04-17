PRITCHETT, Texas (KETK) – With Highway 155 running through it, Pritchett is a little town that sits in Upshur County southwest of Gilmer.

Pritchett got its start when the Saint Louis Southwestern Railway was constructed in the early 1890s. It was a stop along the railroad known as Lockhart’s Switch.

When the town got a post office in 1893, it was renamed for John M. Pritchard. The town became Pritchett through mispronunciations, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

After that, business started to boom and the town of Pritchett was prospering, hitting its peak just before World War I when the town could boast a cotton gin, two churches, a bank, general stores, a blacksmith and a population of roughly 600.

The roaring 20’s saw businesses dry up and people started leaving. By the mid 1960s, after the school district consolidated with Gladewater, all that remained of Pritchett were two churches and a few houses.

