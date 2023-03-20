HUDSON, Texas (KETK) – Hudson is right next to the City of Lufkin in Angelina County. If you take Highway 94 you will run right into it, but if you blink, you’ll miss it.

Hudson grew as a town when the first families moved there in the early 1850s. This was happening as Lufkin was growing in size, with Hudson becoming a suburb of the city.

The people who called Hudson home were farmers as agriculture was their main source of work, especially pig farming. Other sources of work were the sawmills and lumber industry.

Back in 1884, the town grew big enough for its first school, but Hudson was a calm town and not much happened there until the 1960s when the town was finally put on the map.

Today, Hudson is called home by nearly 5,000 people.

For that Hudson, we salute you!

