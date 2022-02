HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Huntington sits in Angelina County and neighbors the city of Lufkin.

The town has Highway 69 running right through it.

The site was named after Collis Potter Huntington. He was the chairman of the board of the southern pacific railroad when the town was formed as one of the big four.

Huntington is also known as the gateway to Lake Sam Rayburn.

More than 2100 people call the town, home.