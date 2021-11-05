SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Jacksonville has lots of sights to see

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Despite its size, the city of Jacksonville has lots of entertainment and scenery.

Referred to by locals as “Tomatoville,” Jacksonville is part of Cherokee county and was founded in 1847. Its current population sits at approximately 14,790.

Some of their most popular attractions include Lake Jacksonville, Love’s Lookout, a zip line and even a safari park, among several others. With plenty of activities and entertainment, Jacksonville is a great place to visit.

If you want your small town to be featured on our segment, send an email to smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.

