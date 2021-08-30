SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Lakeport is located mainly along Hwy 149

LAKEPORT, Texas (KETK) – KETK is saluting the town of Lakeport.

Lakeport has a population of nearly 1,000 people with a total of 993 and lies south of the city of Longview in Gregg County.

The town was founded in 1961 and is bordered to the north by Hwy 149, to the west by Hwy 322 and to the south by Hwy 349.

Lakeport is located mainly along Hwy 149 and has one main intersection.

On the left of the road coming from Longview, there is a Dairy Queen and other assorted services.

If you make a right turn at the intersection, there is a Chevron gas station, a Skinners Minimart, a Sonic, an Adam’s Rib BBQ, a Family Dollar and the local bank.

