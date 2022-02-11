POYNOR, Texas (KETK) – Poynor is located in the south-eastern part of Henderson County near the town of Larue.

In Poynor, is where LaPoynor ISD is located.

After World War II, schools in Larue and Poynor consolidated to form the LaPoynor ISD.

In 2015, the school was rated “met standard” by the Texas Education Agency.

Poynor is also rich in Native American history.

Cynthia Ann Parker, who was known as Naduah, was a white woman kidnapped in 1836, around age nine, by a Comanche war band that attacked her family’s settlement. Parker was captured by the Texas Rangers at the age of 33 when they attacked her adopted tribe.

Parked died 11 years later after she starved herself of food and water after her daughter died. Parker was buried in Poynor.

Poynor has a little more than 300 people.

