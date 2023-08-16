LEAGUEVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Leagueville can be found roughly eight miles east of Athens at the intersection of FM 607 and 317.

It was established back in 1850 by Aaron York, who was a surveyor of a league of land west of the Neches River.

The community secured a post office in 1889, and built a school and a church not long after that.

In 1930, the town had one business and a population of 25. By 1936, a church, two businesses and scattered dwellings were left. The school has been abandoned.

In 2000, the population was 32.

If you want your small town to be featured, send an email to smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.