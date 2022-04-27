LEESBURG, Texas (KETK) – As a special request from viewer Dave Ellenbecker, for Small Town Salute, KETK’s Neal Barton featured Leesburg.

Leesburg is seven miles west of Pittsburg in western Camp County.

The town was named after the John Lee family, who were some of the earliest settlers in the area.

In 1874, Leesburg was one of three towns proposed to be the county seat of Camp County, however, it finished second to Pittsburg. That year a post office called “Leesburgh” was established.

The town couldn’t agree on the spelling, but by 1990, it was changed to what we have today.

From the 1890s through the early 1930s, the population of Leesburg grew around 300. Fast forward to 2022, now more than 1,000 people call Leesburg home.

