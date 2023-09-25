LEVERETT’S CHAPEL, Texas (KETK) – Leverett’s Chapel is located off of State Highway 42 in northwest Rusk County and is four miles from Overton and seven miles south of Kilgore.

Leverett’s Chapel was named after Mrs. E. A. Leverett after her family settled there in the 1850s. The Leverett’s came to East Texas by ox wagon from Savannah, Georgia.

Their family donated an acre of land for a combination church and schoolhouse to be built sometime before 1890.

In December of 1932, oil was discovered near Leverett’s Chapel and the town was transformed overnight into an oil boomtown from a cotton-farming agricultural community.

By 1933, their school had as many as 600 students because of the oil craze and the school became Leverett’s Chapel Independent School District. Nowadays in 2023, about 800 people call Leverett’s Chapel home.

