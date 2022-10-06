LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) — Lone Star is a town located in Morris County. It’s north of Longview with Highway 259 running right through it.

In the early 1830s, the area was once called “Skin Tight”. Visitors called it that because one of the first settlers there, Henry Reeves and his partner, who was a man only known as “Ball,” built a store there and held a tight grip on business.

About 50 years later, they applied for a post office and had to change the name to Lone Star.

The town was off to great start after that and their future looked bright, but by 1893, things took a turn for the worse.

Their downtown was burned down, the railroad bypassed them and and people started moving to Ponta.

The post office closed in 1916. Oil was discovered in the 30s but could not completely save the town.

Lonestar is a great place to visit with some great fishing spots. It’s called home by close to 2,000 people.

That meets our small town standards, which is why we salute Lone Star today.

