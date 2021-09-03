SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Long Branch was first settled before the Civil War

LONG BRANCH, Texas (KETK) – Long Branch is a town in southwest Panola County.

Long Branch was first settled before the Civil War and named for a long, sandy arm of the Murvaul Bayou.

A post office was established there in 1858. By 1885, the town had a church, a district school, five cotton gins, two sawmills and a general store.

The town began to decline in the early 1920s when timber resources in the area depleted.

By 1925, the population of Long Brach had fallen to 175 and the post office was closed the following year.

After World War II, its school was consolidated with Carthage and most of its stores closed.

The town’s population was 181 people in 2000 but grew to almost 500.

