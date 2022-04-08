MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Mabank rests in three counties including Henderson, Van Zandt and Kaufman.

The town was founded in the early 1900s.

Ranchers Mason and Eubank decided to capitalize on the Texas Trunk Railroad by settling some land near the tracks. When they did, they named it “Mabank,” a combination of the names who founded it.

The population, although small, remained relatively stable until the completion of Cedar Creek Reservoir in 1965. The town has since shown an increase in population.

Many of the descendants from the Masons and Eubanks still have connections to the town.

The population sits around 3,000 making it a small town.