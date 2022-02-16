MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall is the county seat of Harrison County and a cultural and educational center of the Ark-La-Tex region.

Two years after Harrison County was created by the Republic of Texas Congress in 1839, Landowner Peter Whetstone offered the property for a courthouse, a church and a school in an effort to persuade county officials to locate the seat of government in the new town formed on his land.

Isaac Van Zandt, the local representative to the Republic Congress, named the new community Marshall in honor of U.S. Chief of Justice John Marshall.

By 1850, it had become one of the wealthiest towns in East Texas with a population of around 2,000 and a number of cultural, religious and civic organizations.

The town is home to Wiley College and East Texas Baptist University.

