MARTINSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Martinsville, once known as Martin’s Mill or Martin City, is 14 miles east of Nacogdoches.

The community dates back to the 1850s when former Alabaman Dr. John D. Martin settled in the area to establish a large plantation. Martin built a mill in 1857, and when the community applied for a post office in 1867, it was rejected due to another community already using the name.

The town resubmitted as Martinsville, which was accepted by the post office. It remained open until 1888, when the community reported a mere 40 residents. The population increased to 200 people by 1929.

During the worst of the Great Depression, Martinsville supported 10 businesses although the population declined. After World War II, Martinsville fell into a post-war slump, with most businesses shutting down for good.

Now, it reports a population of less than 130 people.

