SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Minden is named after a town in Louisiana

MINDEN, Texas (KETK) – Minden, a small town on Farm Road 1798 is about 12 miles southeast of Henderson in southeastern Rusk County.

A settler from Minden, Louisiana moved to the area in 1849 and named the new town after his former home.

The original town was a mile east of the current site and moved to its location sometime before 1880.

A post office was opened in 1850 and by 1860, the town had a school, a store and a church.

Minden had a steam cotton gin, three churches and estimated population of 50 in 1884.

The population of Minden fluctuated throughout the years and the town has around 350 people now.

