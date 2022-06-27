MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Mineola came into existence when the railroads built lines through the eastern part of the state. In 1873. The Texas, Pacific and the international-great northern raced to see which could get to Mineola first.

The IGN reached the finish fifteen minutes earlier.

A city government was organized in 1873 and a post office opened in 1875. The town was incorporated in 1877, but a fire in the 1880s destroyed 18 buildings.

The town’s oldest paper, The Mineola Monitor, which is still in business, was founded in 1876. By 1890 the town had seven churches, several schools including a segregated school, hotels, banks and a population of 2,000.

In 1895, Mineola became the site of the Wood County Fair. Mineola is still there churning and has a population of about 4,600 people.

That’s why we salute them today. If you want your small town to be featured on our segment, send us an email at small town@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.