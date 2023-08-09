MOORE STATION, Texas (KETK) — Moore Station is located in eastern Henderson County along FM 314 and is 10 miles from Brownsboro and about 20 miles from Athens.

The town is believed to be named after Anderson and Lucinda Moore. They were a pioneer family and were former slaves.

In 1876, they donated a plot of land for a Methodist church and a school that made up the original Moore Station.

It is said that Anderson Moore and many freed slaves moved to the area after slavery to enjoy the land and enjoy their newfound freedom.

Most of the population of present-day Moore Station are descendants of slaves such as Louisa Durant, Addison/Adderson Cofer and Ralph Calhoun.

Moore Station is served by the Brownsboro Independent School District.

The population of Moore station was 20 in 1930 and is now reported to be 224, which makes it a small town in our book.

