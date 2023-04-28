LEGGETT, Texas (KETK) – Leggett sits in the middle of Polk County with Highway 59 running through it.

In 1873, Ralph Leggett and his friend, James Freeman, were the first settlers in the area. Freeman set up stores, saloons and sawmills there and all of his property was marked with a red horse sign outside.

People living there began to call the settlement Red Horse because of those signs. When a post office started up a decade later, the town needed an official name. Freeman wanted to name the town Leggett after Ralph.

When Leggett became a stop on the Houston, East and West Texas Railway, things were looking good for the town. Disaster struck in 1897 when the mill and most of the town burned.

After the fire, the town was never quite the same. In 1983, discoveries of oil and natural gas helped diversify the local economy.

Now, Leggett is home to about 500 people.

