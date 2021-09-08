SMALL TOWN SALUTE: New London was formerly known as London

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- On Wednesday, KETK saluted New London.

The town sits in Rusk County and just like a river highway 42 runs through it.

It was originally known simply as London. But, because Kimble County had already established a US Post Office station named London. The town changed its name to New London in 1931.

The city of New London is served by the West Rusk Independent school district. However, a small part of the town is within the Overton ISD.

Unfortunately, there was also a tragic incident that took place in New London.

On March 18, 1937 the London School explosion killed 294 people.

As a result of the disaster, Texas passed laws requiring natural gas to be odorized to provide early warning of any leak.

Other states quickly followed suit.

Eventually, the legal requirement for natural gas to be odorized became a legal requirement in the United States.

During this time, Walter Cronkite was a young reporter in Dallas.

He was assigned to cover the London School explosion. The wire service also set up a bureau in Overton.

Moreover, there is 998 people living in the quaint little town of New London and folks have a right to be proud.

