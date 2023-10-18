TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Not to be confused with the big apple, New York, Texas is a small town about 11 miles east of Athens in Henderson County.

It was settled around 1856 by James C. Walker, Davis Reynolds, Jesse M. Forester and A. M. Otts just south of its current position.

By 1884, New York had two steam gristmills, two churches, cotton gins and a population of 60 people.

A post office operated in the town from 1876 to the first decade of the 1900s.

The town saw a decline in 1901. To bring people back, farms, antique shop and restaurants began to market the community’s cheesecake. The dessert became nationally known by 1992.