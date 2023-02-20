NOONDAY, Texas (KETK) – Noonday was first settled back in 1860 and is located in Smith County on Highway 155 south of Tyler.

All there was at that time was the Spring Hill Methodist Church.

It was named Noonday after a town in Georgia where one of the founders was from.

Two decades later, a post office was built there with the help of Edward Smith and more people started moving there soon after that.

By 1884, Noonday had 25 residents, a gristmill, a cotton gin, a grocery store and a school.

Noonday was prospering, but then around 1904 the post office moved to nearby Flint, and business started to slow down.

Eventually the town became a delivery route for Flint and nothing more.

It wasn’t until the 1980’s when Noonday started growing again thanks to other towns like Flint and Tyler flourishing from the railroad and population booms.

Fast forward to today, Noonday is called home by over 600 people.

