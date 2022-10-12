OLD KELTY’S STATION, TEXAS (KETK) – KETK News saluted Old Kelty’s Station on Wednesday.

The small town is now part of Lufkin, but it was once a separately incorporated town near the junction of the Angelina and Neches Rivers and the cotton belt railroads in Angelina County.

Charles Louis Kelty built a sawmill in Kelty’s when the Kansas and gulf short line railroad was completed between Tyler and Lufkin. He was intending to use the mill to provide ties for the new railroads.

Charles Kelty also established the first logging railroad in Angelina County, which was four miles long.

In 1887, Joseph H. Kurth, a German immigrant, acquired the sawmill from Kelty. Within a few years he was joined by associates S. W. Henderson Sr. and Sam Wiener.

These men organized the Angelina County Lumber Company in Kelty’s in 1890, and it became one of the largest timber centers in Texas.

That same year the partners also chartered the Angelina and Neches river railroad, which they later extended to Chireno thirty miles to the northeast.

