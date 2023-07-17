PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — For this week’s small town salute we take a look at Palestine.

Palestine is located in Anderson County was named after Palestine, Illinois by preacher Daniel Parker and was established in 1846.

It became an important place for transit with a railroad connected to and from Houston.

There are many Victorian mansions and dogwood trees scattered along the South Sycamore area. In 1962, Lake Palestine was created, which is a 25,000-acre lake with a total length of about 18 miles.

Today, Palestine has a population of about 18,000 people. It’s a small town in our book, and that is why we salute Palestine.

