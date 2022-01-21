SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Patroon sits in the banks of Patroon Bayou

PATROON, Texas (KETK) – Patroon is a small community at the junction of Highway 87 and FM 2261.

Patroon is in the banks of Patroon Bayou, 17 miles southeast of Center. It was founded just before the Civil War, and a post office was established in 1868.

During the 1890’s, the farm population in the area increased and sawmills were established to utilize all the timber of the area. By 1896, the community had a hotel, a cotton gin, three churches, Patroon College and a population of 150.

The rural population of the county fell and timber supplies diminished during World War II.

In the early 70’s, the post office officially closed. The population dropped to about 55 people in 2000.

If you want your small town to be featured on our segment, send an email to smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.