PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Pittsburg is a town in Camp County and Highway 271 runs right through it.

The town is best known as the former home of the giant poultry producer Pilgrim’s and the home of racing legend Carroll Shelby.

Pittsburg was also the birthplace of Cavender’s Boot City.

In 1902, it was the site of an early flight attempt by the Ezekial Airship company and was named after the family of William Harrison Pitts.

In 1996, the town changed its name to “Cowboys” for a few weeks in support of the Dallas Cowboys who faced the Pittsburgh Steelers that year in Super Bowl XXX. The Cowboys won 27-17.

As of the 2010 census, the town had a total population of 4,500 people.

