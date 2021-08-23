SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Ponta gets its name from a Latin word

Posted:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

PONTA, Texas (KETK) – Ponta is located east of Highway 110, north of Rusk in Cherokee County.

A village called Donaho began in 1901, but ultimately failed when the Texas and New Orleans railroads bypassed it.

L.D. and W.T. Guinn and W.T. Norman then promoted another town near the railroad, called Hubb. It was named after surveyor Hubbard Guinn.

Robert Montgomery, who moved his store from Donaho, became postmaster in 1903. He changed the name to Ponta from the Latin word for bridge, pontem, for the bridges over Mud Creek.

Not long after that, a bank and business were established. Then a Baptist Church, a Church of Christ, and a school were built.

The post office closed in 1972 and mail was then routed through Jacksonville.

The last census skipped Ponta, but there’s an estimated 50 people there.

