SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Possum Walk is a farm town near Groveton

POSSUM WALK, Texas (KETK) – Possum Walk is located in Trinity County and is also know as Crete or East Prairie and it’s a farm town 11 miles from Groveton.

The town was established in 1870 and a school was built in 1884. The name was changed to Crete in 1902.

Although it was abandoned by 1990, an active Church of Christ remains.

Possum Walk is one of those places where most people drive past and are just oblivious to it’s existence, but the town has rich history, like many other places in East Texas.

If you want your small town to be featured, send an email to smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why it should be on the show.