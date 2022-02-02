PRICE, Texas (KETK) – Price is located in Rusk County and is just eight miles west of Henderson.

Reverend Joseph Price first organized a methodist church there in 1852.

In 1881, a post office was established under the name Carlysle and was later changed to Carlisle, however, it was discontinued in 1904.

In 1940, Carlisle became Price when a new post office was established and named in honor of the J.M. Price family.

During the 1940s, the oil-refining industry began to play an important role in the local economy.

In 1980, the town had about 300 residents and five businesses. By the 90s, the population decreased to 275 and one business.

