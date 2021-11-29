Small Town Salute: Ratcliff named after man who built sawmill in Virgin Pine area

RATCLIFF, Texas (KETK) – Ratcliff is south of the city of Rusk and is west of Crockett.

The town was founded when a Georgia wagon train moved into Eastern Houston County around 1875 and brought a band of settlers.

The town was named after Jesse H. Ratcliff who built a sawmill in the Virgin Pine area in 1885 and opened a post office in 1889.

Ratcliff flourished as a lumbering town until the early 20th century.

By 1920, the surrounding 120,000 acres of timber had been cut and the town declined until the mid-1930s

Ratcliff received two Texas historical markers, one for the community itself in 1972 and the second for the Four C Mill in 1973.

The last population count for Ratcliff was 106.

