SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Sacul has a population of 170 people

SACUL, Texas (KETK) – Sacul was initially part of a dispersed settlement called Tolivar.

The community of Tolivar had a post office that was located midway between present-day towns of Cushing and Sacul.

The post office was located in the home of B.W. Pye who served as a postmaster.

At that location, a town site was laid out on land owned by the Lucas family and W.T. Williamson.

The founders originally wanted to call the new community Lucas after one of the area’s land owners, but the postal officials denied that because there was another town in the state with that name in Collin County.

The application was resubmitted with the name Sacul, a backwards spelling of Lucas, and was approved. Similarly, the nearby town of Reklaw was also named with a spelling reversal.

The town of Sacul only has a couple of city blocks and one could walk across the town in five minutes.