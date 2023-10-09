SALMON, Texas (KETK) — In this installment of Small Town Salute, we tip our hats to Salmon which is located on U.S. Highway 287 and State Highway 19.

This small community is situated 14 miles southeast of Palestine in the southern part of Anderson County. This community began as a part of the population outgrowth from the nearby town of Elkhart. There were locals who were in search of greener pastures, so to say, and they found that at Salmon, then known as Byron’s Switch.

In 1902, a post office was established inside of the local general store that was built and managed by Meredith D. Salmon, the first postmaster of the community. The name went on to be used as the name of this small town.

By the year 1914, Salmon was home to an estimated population of 100 residents, three general stores, a sawmill and a local telephone service.

The community watched its post office close in the mid 1950’s and a decade later, the population was reduced to a quarter of what is was in its heyday. Salmon watched its population fluctuate between 25 and 100 people the next several decades.

Salmon is now home to about 25 people.

