SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Starrville was once a stop on a stagecoach line

STARRVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The small Smith County town of Starrville was once a stop on a stagecoach line that ran from Dallas to Shreveport.

The area originally was known as Gum Springs. In 1857, the name of the post office was changed to Starrville in honor of the Rev. Joshua Starr, a Methodist minister from Alabama, who bought land in the area.

A female school opened there in 1856 and a short-lived school for men followed. At one time, businesses included hotels, gristmills, sawmills, foundries and a wagon makers shop.

Since the early 1970s, Starrville has had a population of about 75.

If you want your small town featured. Send me an email at smalltown@kekt.com with pictures and information on why your town is the greatest place on Earth.