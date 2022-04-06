SWAN, Texas (KETK) – Swan is an unincorporated community near the center of Smith County on Highway 69 three miles north of Tyler.

The community Swan was founded in the 1870s.

In 1892 Swan had a population of 200, ten fruit growers, a blacksmith, a carpenter, two doctors, a railroad agent, three school teachers, three cotton gins, a general store and a sawmill.

Swan seemed to prosper around this time, but in 1931, the post office was discontinued and the number of businesses decreased to only four.

After the businesses dried up, Swan started to slow down.

Around 150 people call Swan home.

