TATUM, Texas (KETK) — Tatum was first settled in the 1840s by Albert Tatum and his wife, Mary C. Tatum.

In 1848, they built a large plantation there. In 1885, the Santa Fe Railway came through, and the town was divided into individual lots.

One of their sons, Paul “Uncle Fox” Tatum, who studied architecture in New York, laid out the streets.

He became the postmaster in 1886. The City of Tatum lies along Trammel’s Trace, an old trade route. A marker at the south end of town commemorates it.

The town’s first bank was established in 1903, but in the 20th century, a tornado destroyed part of the town in 1904.

The next year, a fire destroyed almost all of the north side of town. The town has seen some hardships but definitely shows a lot of character, and that is why we salute Tatum.

