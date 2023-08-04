TEASELVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Teaselville is located at the junction of FM 344 and FM 346 in Smith County. It is 15 miles southwest of Tyler and four miles west of Bullard.

The town was settled in 1846 when the home of John Dewberry served as the voting place for local citizens. It was founded in 1850 and in 1854 Colonel Dewberry built the Dewberry plantation house, a former Army Camp and cemetery where Colonel Dewberry are buried.

The town was bypassed by the railroad in the 1870s. Another prominent family gave the town its second name of Loftin when a post office opened in 1900 although it closed in the early 1930s.

The name of Teaselville came back into usage for the few remaining citizens which numbered 150 in 2000.

The town currently consists of a coffee shop and a Dollar General. It’s a small town in our book, and that is why we salute Teaselville.

