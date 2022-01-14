SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Tenaha was founded in 1885

TENAHA, Texas (KETK) – Tenaha in Shelby County sits at the junction of Highways 84, 59 and 96. 

It was founded in 1885 as a shipping point on the Houston, East and West Texas Railway. The community was named by members of the Hicks family for Tenaha Municipality, the original name of Shelby County. 

A post office was opened there in 1886, by 1890 the town had 200 residents, several stores, three churches and a school. 

The community was incorporated in the 1900s, but by the 1980s, many of these businesses no longer existed. The population in this Tenaha is a little more than a thousand people.  

